Automated Dispensing Cabinets Source: Mckesson HBOC

AcuDose-Rx is an automated dispensing cabinet line that stores, dispenses, and tracks narcotics, floorstock, and PRN medications in patient care areas.

Features:

Provides secure access to controlled substances, PRN medications, and first doses Eliminates narcotic counts and keys Improves charge/cost capture Tracks inventory Reduces diversion Allows Patient Profile Dispensing Interfaces to hospital ADT and billing systems, as well as ROBOT-Rx

The system automates the medication-use process and provides enterprise-wide seamless integration of all centralized and decentralized medication systems and information. When medications fall below par levels, it can activate the ROBOT-Rx system to automatically begin picking bar coded medications for restock purposes. Upon scanning the cabinet's bar coded medications at the point of care, the appropriate drawer and pocket automatically lights and opens, ensuring that technicians restock into the proper area, eliminating choices, confusion, and errors.

Mckesson HBOC, One Post St., San Francisco, CA 94104-5296. Tel: 415-983-8300.