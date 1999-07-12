Baxter to Create New Cardiovascular Company

Baxter International Inc. (Deerfield, IL ) announced that its board of directors has approved a plan to spin off its cardiovascular business to Baxter shareholders. The spin-off will create a new publicly traded company that will provide a line of therapies and services to treat late-stage cardiovascular disease, according to a company release.

Baxter says it will continue to focus on providing critical medical therapies for patients with life-threatening conditions. "We will invest more resources in our Blood Therapies, I.V. Systems/Medical Products and Renal businesses," said Harry Jansen Kraemer, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Baxter.

Michael Mussallem, Baxter group vice president, will become chief executive officer of the new company, to be headquartered in Irvine, CA. Baxter expects that shares of the new cardiovascular company will be distributed to its shareholders in a tax-free distribution in the first six months of next year.

Cardiovascular's current portfolio includes heart-valve therapies, mechanical cardiac-assist systems, cardiac-monitoring systems, perfusion products and services, and vascular systems.

LifeStream Cardiopulmonary Business Formed

At the same time, First Chicago Equity Capital and Garrett Capital Advisors LLC announced that they will form a cardiopulmonary products company by combining three acquisitions: the assets of the cardiopulmonary products division of C.R. Bard, Inc. (Murray Hill, NJ); certain assets of the cardiosurgery business of Minntech Corporation (Minneapolis, MN); and Surgimedics Inc., a closely held company headquartered near Houston, TX. These are the first transactions for the exclusive partnership of First Chicago Equity Capital and Garrett Capital Advisors, created to pursue investments in health care and life sciences.

The combined company, LifeStream International LLC, will market a range of blood-circulation and oxygenation devices and related products used by surgeons and perfusionists during open-heart surgery. Product lines include oxygenators, custom tubing packs, hemoconcentrators, blood filters and reservoirs, cardioplegia products, and cannulae and catheters.

With combined revenues of approximately $85 million, LifeStream is said to be the largest company solely dedicated to cardiopulmonary products and one of largest in the industry.