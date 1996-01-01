Best Manufacturing Source: Best Manufacturing

While some companies are only in the infancy stages of manufacturing thin-nitrile gloves, Best Manufacturing has produced a full line of disposable non-latex gloves for more than five years. Nitrile is a synthetic, non-latex material that Best uses to make gloves which are vastly superior to latex gloves, according to Best Manufacturing, the company that invented thin-nitrile glove technology. The Best N-DEX glove is made of 100 percent nitrile and is manufactured with a patented technology, making it the first thin-nitrile glove. The glove is tactile, flexible and puncture-resistant enough for the most sensitive applications. Because it contains no fillers, no silicons and no plasticizers, NASA selected N-DEX for U.S. space shuttle astronauts who need the cleanest, strongest disposable glove available.

The quality of the N-DEX glove partially lies in its ability to conform to the hand, reducing the amount of stress on the muscles and joints. Once on the hand, the patented low-modulus nitrile formulation allows it to relax quickly so that, within minutes, the N-DEX glove exerts no pressure at all on the hand. Other gloves will exert constant pressure, which can cause fatigue and increased perspiration. N-DEX nitrile gloves actually eliminate stress, resulting in increased comfort and a decreased likelihood of carpal tunnel syndrome. The tendency for hands to perspire also is reduced.