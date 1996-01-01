computer software, software design, OSHA compliance, employee training, safety software, automation Source: Vivid Learning Systems

Vivid Concepts develops standard and custom computer-based training software and was one of the first companies to develop the interactive computer-based training technology. Because of this, Vivid has many years of successful experience in heavily regulated environments such as government facilities and hazardous waste sites.

Instant OSHA Plus is an occupational training program for safety and health. This interactive, computer-based training system targets the specific skills and knowledge employees need.

An electrical utilities version of Instant OSHA plus is also available. Electrical Worker Training .269 is an interactive multimedia computer-based training and testing program developed specifically for workers in the electric utility and electrical construction industries.

"We challenge you to find an easier, more efficient, and more affordable way to provide employee safety, health, & human resource training! We GUARANTEE to be the best...and stand behind it with our 30-day money back GUARANTEE!" - Rick Locke, President, Vivid Concepts, Inc.