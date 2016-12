DATA 3.5 for Windows- Demo Source: TreeAge Software, Inc.

Download a trial version of the DATA™ 3.5 for Windows software. This demo software will allow you to build, modify, analyze, and print (but not save) trees of up to 25 nodes. You can open existing trees of any size, although certain analysis features are limited to trees of 35 nodes. Influence diagrams of any size can be constructed and viewed in the Mini-tree window, but the Convert to Tree command will not work if the resulting tree will exceed the 25 node limit.