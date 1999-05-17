DocuTimer™ Demo Source: Healthcare Executive Resources

DocuTimer™ Plus is a module designed to facilitate physician care plan oversight and expedite communication with the home health agency. Patient information, such as the HCFA 485, is transmitted from the agency to the physician for review and electronic signature. The software allows the physician with Home Care and/or Hospice patients to quickly, accurately, and economically record the documentation necessary to safely bill for care plan oversight. The software significantly reduces processing time and expense for the home health agency by removing the need for repeated follow-up calls to doctors, couriers, overnight delivery and other paperwork tracking strategies. The electronic bond between HHA and MD office enhances safety, efficiency, and effectiveness for all parties.