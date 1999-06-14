Eclipsys Corp. to Acquire MSI Solutions

Eclipsys Corp.(Delray Beach, FL), a provider of healthcare information technology solutions, has signed an agreement to acquire MSI Solutions, Inc. (Atlanta, GA), a web application integration company.

The acquisition, which is subject to standard regulatory approval, is anticipated to close by June 30, 1999. Terms call for 100% of MSI stock to be acquired by Eclipsys in exchange for 2.375 million shares of Eclipsys common stock.

MSI'sWebIT product suite is said to provide a unified solution to facilitate the development and integration of mission-critical web, e-commerce and legacy information-technology applications.

With eWebIT, Eclipsys says it has a product that will allow it to respond to future demands for browser-accessible applications and complex enterprise application integration (EAI) projects. With eWebIT, organizations can start with a small project such as physician web access to lab results, and expand to inter-enterprise, intra-enterprise , e-commerce and full-scale EAI solutions, the firm says.

Besdies system-integration capabilities, eWebIT applications will be incorporated into Eclipsys' current development projects to enhance clinician access to clinical data via the Internet, according to the firm. MSI consultant staff will also expand Eclipsys' implementation team.

Plans call for MSI to be operated as the Systems Integration Division of Eclipsys.

Eclipsys also announced that it plans to record a one-time pre-tax charge to earnings of between $6.5 and $7.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30. The charge relates to the completion of integrating MSI and other recent acquisitions.