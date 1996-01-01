Endobronchial Tubes Source: SIMS Portex Inc.

Portex Endobronchial tubes (EBT) are specifically designed to enhance user technique and patient safety. Featuring a pre-assembled 15mm bifurcated connector with a right angle circuit takeoff, the HV/LP cuffs make the EBT highly functional, according to the manufacturer. The EBT is redesigned with an additional 2 inches in overall length for safer placement of the distal tip, lending airway stability. The additional length also increases the patient population in which the tube may be used. The tracheal cuff is clear in order to differentiate it from the blue bronchial cuff. This design enables easier verification of endobronchial intubation under bronchoscopy. A special adaptor is provided in each EBT kit for single lung ventilation, differential lung ventilation and the use of CPAP.

Available Sizes:

35–41 french, left

35–41 french, right

SIMS Portex Inc., 10 Bowman Dr., P.O. Box 0724. Keene, NH 03431. Tel: 603-352-3812; Fax: 603-352-3703.