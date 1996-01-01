Ethylene Oxide Gas Monitor Source: Kem Medical Products Corp.

EO-Trak ethylene oxide gas monitors are lightweight badges that may be comfortably worn in the user's breathing zone to measure personal exposure to ethylene oxide. Each monitor is manufactured to meet and exceed applicable OSHA and NIOSH Accuracy Requirements at both the eight-hour TWA and 15-minute STEL levels. Analysis, included with each monitor, is performed within 24 hours of the day the mailer is received. The monitors may also be used for area and diagnostic monitoring.

Kern Medical Products Corp., 14 Engineers Ln., Farmingdale, NY 11735. Tel: 800-553-0330 or 516-454-6565; Fax: 516-454-8083.