EXL-PLAN PRO DEMO - Freeware Source: Invest-Tech Limited

EXL-PLAN PRO (US/Canadian ed.) v1.1 [ASP] - 5-year financial planner for new & larger businesses (sales over $2m). Needs Excel for Windows. Creates comprehensive integrated projections (P&Ls, cash flows, balance sheets) monthly for first year & then quarterly. Very extensive online help. 30+ formatted reports, 100+ graphed values & thousands of formulae. Extensive menus with many unique features & facilities. Invest-Tech Ltd. Shareware.