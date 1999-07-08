GE Medical Systems to Expand Japanese Distribution

GE Medical Systems announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire the Japanese distribution operation from NEC Medical Systems. As part of this agreement, GE Medical and NEC Medical will form a joint marketing and distribution network for both companies' products and services. GE will hold a majority stake in this venture, according to a company statement.

``This agreement builds on GE Medical's existing $1 billion operation in Japan. It reinforces GE Medical's strong commitment to the Japanese health care market, the world's second largest, and will further ensure a flow of cost-effective, world-class medical technology for the people of Japan,'' said Yoshiaki Fujimori, President and CEO of GE Medical Systems Asia.

As part of the agreement, NEC Medical Systems' Japanese sales offices and sales staff of 300 to 350 in Japan will be transferred to the joint operation, GE Medical Systems says.

The new distribution network will provide Asian healthcare facilities with patient monitoring systems for adult, fetal and neonatal patients, and electrocardiograph and clinical information systems from GE Marquette Medical Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Medical Systems. In addition, the network will distribute patient monitors, cardiovascular products and cerebral nerve diagnostic equipment developed by NEC Medical Systems. GE Marquette products will continue to be distributed in Japan via existing marketing channels, according to the release.