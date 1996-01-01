Gill Joins HealthEast as CFO

Robert D. Gill has been named vice president and chief financial officer of HealthEast Care System (St. Paul MN).

Gill was most recently vice president of finance and CFO of Southern California Healthcare Systems. He was a director of healthcare consulting for KPMG Peat Marwick (Oakland, CA), and was corporate controller and CFO for American Health Group International, Inc. (Kirkland, WA).

Gill, a CPA, was a partner in Ernst & Young's Los Angeles, CA office.

"I have a strong attraction to HealthEast because of the system they have created…and because of how HealthEast is positioned to function in the future," Gill said.