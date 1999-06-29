HCFA Announces New Patients' Rights for Hospitalized Patients

The Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA) has taken a step to ensure the health and welfare of hospitalized patients with the announcement of new regulations.

The patients' rights protections are part of Medicare's revised Conditions of Participation requirements that hospitals must meet to participate in Medicare and Medicaid. The interim final regulations will be effective in 60 days, according to HCFA. HCFA says it carved out the patients' rights section from the larger proposed revision of the hospital Conditions of Participation regulation so that the patient protections could be expanded as soon as possible.

The new regulations require that a hospital provide a patient or family member with a formal notice of their rights at admission. These rights include the right to be free from restraints and seclusion in any form when used as a means of coercion, discipline, convenience, or retaliation. Other rights include the right to privacy and confidentiality and the right to make decisions about the patient's care.

The new patient protections also make consistent standards used by HCFA and the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) to ensure only appropriate use of restraints and seclusion. HCFA adopted the same approach and time frames for monitoring the use of restraints and seclusion developed and enforced by the JCAHO when it accredits hospitals and behavioral health facilities.

HCFA's regulations also contain new requirements on staff training so that health care workers who have direct patient contact will learn the safe use of seclusion and restraints.

"By carving out this section, HCFA will be able to move more quickly to hold all hospitals that participate in Medicare and Medicaid accountable for protecting patients' rights, and for the inappropriate use of restraints and seclusion," said HCFA Administrator Nancy-Ann DeParle in a statement. The proposed patients' rights protections will apply to all participating hospitals, including acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation, long-term, children's, and alcohol-drug hospitals.

Besides HCFA's efforts, various Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) agencies are increasing attention to the use of inappropriate seclusion and restraint practices. Most notably, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) provides funds to state mental health protection and advocacy systems, according to a HCFA statement. Moreover, HCFA staff is participating with SAMSHA to develop and implement a plan that will continue to address problems with the misuse of seclusion and restraints.

Currently, both houses of Congress are considering patient safety measures to ensure safe, quality nursing care in hospitals and other health care institutions (H.R. 1288 and S. 966).