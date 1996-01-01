HESc Expands Sales Base, Introduces New Program

Healthcomp Evaluation Services Corp. (HESc; Sarasota, FL) signed sales agreements with 25 new companies, including Abbott Laboratories, American Medical Association (AMA), Culligan Corp., Cigna, and Raytheon Corp.

The company is also developing a national "Wellness for Women" program, which was tested in Jewel Osco retail stores. The program, headed by Dr. Ian Jasenof, M.D., will provide in-store osteoporosis evaluation screenings. Jasenof was named vice president and general manager of HESc's Midwest division and will serve as the medical director.

The company produces health/medical assessment products and services with a focus on drug and alcohol testing.