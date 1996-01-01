Pressura Hospital Room Pressure Products can monitor and control hospital isolation rooms and warn of unsafe conditions. The monitors and controllers are designed to accurately measure both negative and positive pressure. Versions of the products can communicate with building management systems through an RS-485 interface, as well as display volume flow rate and air changes per hour (ACPH). All units are provided with alarm contacts and an analog output for remote monitoring of isolation room conditions.
Features:
TSI Inc., 500 Cardigan Rd., P. O. Box 64394, St. Paul, MN 55164. Tel: 800-777-8356; Fax: 651-490-2874.