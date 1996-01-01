HSCA Announces Surgical Services Program

HSCA (Cape Girardeau, MO) has announced the formation of its Surgical Services program. The company says that this announcement marks continued expansion of strategic services within HSCA's Materials Management division, and is expected to encompass $450 million in annual purchasing volume through a focus on surgical products and equipment. The Surgical Services program will strengthen HSCA's portfolio of surgical supplies and equipment, according to the firm.

The company also said that it has hired Jim Schwob, RN, BSN, CNOR as director of this program. According to the firm, Schwob brings over 23 years of hospital-based clinical background to HSCA. "Jim's nursing expertise, including more than 18 years in the operating room and Certified Nurse Operating Room (CNOR) status, adds the critical ingredient-clinical knowledge to the process of developing valuable surgical services for HSCA's membership," says Mark Miriani, vice president for HSCA's Materials Management program.

Schwob previously held clinical positions at St. Mary's Health Center and Lutheran Medical Center in St. Louis and is a Registered Nurse with a bachelor's degree in Nursing from St. Louis University.