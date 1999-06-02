Landmark Cooperative Purchasing Alliance Announced

Bergen Brunswig Corp., (Orange, CA), NCS HealthCare, Inc., (Cleveland, OH) and Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Santa Barbara, CA) have announced the formation of a cooperative pharmaceutical purchasing alliance that, with $1.5 billion in combined purchasing volume, is expected to provide each participant with a complete spectrum of pharmaceuticals at lower costs. The alliance is aimed specifically at the long-term care market; NCS is said to serve over 258,000 residents of long-term care facilities.

According to a press release, the agreement represents the first time that a national pharmaceutical distributor, Bergen Brunswig; a pharmaceutical provider, NCS; and a group purchasing organization (GPO), Tenet BuyPower; have combined to jointly negotiate pharmaceutical contracts with manufacturers.

"The alliance creates the health industry's most comprehensive collection of contracts with drug manufacturers and will therefore provide the members access to an extraordinary spectrum of pharmaceuticals," said Donald Roden, president and CEO of Bergen Brunswig.

Bergen will assume day-to-day relations with drug manufacturers and Tenet BuyPower will market the initiative to other health care networks.

In separate agreements with NCS and Tenet, Bergen will become the primary supplier of pharmaceuticals to NCS in a seven-year agreement valued at over $400 million annually, the majority of which is incremental new business for Bergen, according to a press release. It will also extend its exclusive supplier agreement with Tenet, also valued at over $400 million per year, until the year 2006. In addition, Bergen will be the exclusive supplier to members of Tenet's BuyPower. NCS, Tenet and Bergen expect to reduce the costs of pharmaceuticals significantly each year through better pharmaceutical pricing and to gain other efficiencies for each company, including Tenet's BuyPower affiliates.

According to Roden, the new alliance was formed in response to the members' desires to reduce costs and improve efficiencies through cooperative supply contracts, positioning each company to lower overall pharmaceutical costs while potentially increasing profitability in light of new regulatory initiatives like Medicare's Prospective Payment System (PPS) -- especially as it affects long-term care.