Micrologix Ltd. Source: Micrologix

Ever Since the advent of the micro-processor, productivity and efficiency have taken on a new meaning. Time is at a premium. Smart business practices, based on relevant information, are the order of the age.

Over the last decade, first world healthcare has undergone a radical transformation. Information Technology (IT) and electronic communications are breaking down the traditional barriers that stand between care providers, medical aid organisations, researchers and public health professionals. At the same time, healthcare costs are soaring.

This is the context in which Micrologix, South Africa's premiere IT company in lifecare management solutions, has defined its mission statement:

TO ESTABLISH A COST-EFFECTIVE, HIGH QUALITY INTEGRATED LIFECARE DELIVERY SYSTEM AND INFORMATION NETWORK BY PIONEERING INNOVATIVE AND GLOBALLY COMPETITIVE 'IT' PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; AND OPTIMISING ON OUR STRATEGIC ALLIANCES AND DIVERSE SPECTRUM OF SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND TECHNICAL EXPERTISE.