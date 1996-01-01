Moley Appointed to ProxyMed's Board of Directors

Kevin E. Moley was named to ProxyMed, Inc.'s (Ft. Lauderdale, FL) board of directors.

"Kevin is an experienced executive and well-known within the healthcare connectivity business," said Harold S. Blue, chairman and CEO of the company.

Moley is chairman of Patient Care Dynamics and is a director on the boards of Cephalon Inc., Merge Technology Inc., Medaphis Corp. and PhyMatrix Corp. He had been president and CEO of Integrated Medical Systems Inc before he served as an executive consultant to Kimetra LLC.

Under the administration of President Bush, Moley held several positions in the U.S. Department of Heal and Human Services, including deputy secretary and assistant secretary for management and budget.

ProxyMed, Inc. is a healthcare information services company that provides online clinical and financial electronic data interchange (EDI) services to physicians, insurance companies and managed care organizations.