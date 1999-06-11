New Hospital Company Formed

Essent Healthcare (Nashville, TN) is a new hospital company started by W. Hudson Connery, Jr. and Thoma Cressey Equity Partners.

Connery had been the former COO for HealthTrust, where he was responsible for more than 100 hospitals, which generated more than four billion dollars annually. He said that Thoma Cressey had invested $50 million in equity.

Michael E. Davis, formerly senior vice president and CFO for Behavioral Healthcare Corp., has been named CFO of Essent.

Thoma Cressey has made similar investments in other companies in the health care industry, such as Select Medical Corp., which operates outpatient rehabilitation clinics and long-term acute care hospitals; and Assistive Technology Group, which supplies equipment and other essentials to chronically ill and disabled persons.