Praxis Systems MEDICAL / NURSING SOFTWARE - Demo Source: Infor-Med, Inc./PRAXIS EMR

Application which was developed for physicians to create / maintain medical records of patients.FEATURES INCLUDE: General information , progress notes, diagnose list (user defined) and patient reminder. This system has also capabilities to create separate patient database when there is more than one physician using the same application. The system runs fast and is simple to operate.Requires PC ,minimum 386 processor , DOS 3.0 and color monitor.