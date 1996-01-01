Procedure Cart

Starsys Procedure Carts, offered in single, double and triple widths, are adaptable to virtually any application

Starsys Procedure Carts, offered in single, double and triple widths, are adaptable to virtually any application and feature multi-task access for improved workflow. The design of the carts allows for configuration to accommodate exact needs, and the units are interchangeable and adaptable to a totally modular storage system. The carts are available in three working heights, and in basic configurations and highly accessorized models.

Other features:

Swing out storage units provide added counter workspace that closes during transport Ability to reconfigure often and quickly as needs change Full extension drawers provide access to the entire drawer contents The lockable drawer option is available for a single drawer and/or for the entire cart Drawer dividers afford complete and efficient organization

Intermetro Industries Inc., 651 N. Washington St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18705-1707. Tel: 717-825-2741; Fax: 717-824-5346.

