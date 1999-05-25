Purchase Connection Announces New Name

Group purchasing organization Purchase Connection (Chatsworth, CA) announced a new name at its 11th annual meeting in New Orleans. Purchase Connection has officially changed its name to InSource Health Services. The firm is part of CHOR, Inc.

"With the name InSource Health Services, many doors of opportunity will open for us," said Ed Gravell, executive vice president and general manager. "As we continue to be [our members'] partner in providing sound business solutions, our services go beyond purchasing -- and our new name reflects this."

"We really are not just a purchasing organization," said Dina Reisman, marketing manager for InSource. Besides pu rchasing she said, the firm also provides such functionts consulting and customer advocacy as well as being a resource for vendors.

At the New Orleans meeting, awards were presented to both health-facility members and contracted companies. The 1999 Commitment Award honors one Purchase Connection member per region that reaches the highest level of contract purchasing commitment. Winners of this year's award were: Critical Care Systems, Glen Ridge Surgery Center, Harris Family Practice, AmSurg, Bethesda Health System, Healix Infusion Therapy, Kaweah Delta Health Care District, Granada Hills Community Hospital, Downey Community Hospital, Innernext (formerly Pacific Homes), and Island Nursing Home. The national award for a corporate group went to Healthsouth.

Purchase Connection membership votes on which suppliers and distributors receive the Award of Excellence. One company from each contracted program was selected to receive the 1999 Supplier/Distributor Award of Excellence based on demonstrating exceptional service to members. Awards went to: Hill-Rom for Capital Equipment, Sysco Food Services for Dietary, Allegiance Healthcare Corp. for Distribution (Med/Surg), Abbott Diagnostics Division for Laboratory/Radiology/Respiratory, B Braun/McGaw for Medical Surgical, and Abbott Hospital Products Division for Pharmacy (Non wholesalers).