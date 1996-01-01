Pyxis

Over a decade ago, San Diego-based Pyxis Corporation pioneered a new product category in healthcare – automated medication dispensing. This breakthrough forever changed the way hospitals and other healthcare providers manage inventory.

Today, with more than 3,300 customers, Pyxis is the leading provider of medication and supply dispensing systems to hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities. Pyxis helps customers take control with solutions that enable them to focus their energy and resources on patient care.