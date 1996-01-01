QuadraMed Signs Contract with LA Hospitals

QuadraMed's wholly-owned subsidiary, Compucare, has signed a $40 million contract with three facilities within the County of Los Angeles' department of Health Services.

The contract applies to the LAC+USC Medical Center (860 beds), Harbor/UCLA Medical Center (394 beds), and Olive View/UCLA Medical Center (246 beds).

The money encompasses upgrades to hardware and software, ongoing support and maintenance, as well as optional applications and services.

"The Affinity healthcare information system is at the core of our long range, strategic information system plan," said Zina Glodney, chief information officer at Los Angeles Department of Health Services. The systems provides users with online and real-time access to information.

QuadraMed Corp. distributes information through software, services and Internet solutions.