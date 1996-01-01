RIS System Installed at Virginia Hospital

Dynamic RadPlus, an image, voice and web-enabled radiology information system, was installed at the Medical College of Virginia Hospitals in Richmond.

The system, manufactured by Dynamic Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Lake Mary, FL), enables doctors to look at images and patient information at the same time from any radiology information system (RIS) workstation. Users can modify entries without reprogramming, and it is voice-enabled through Dynamic Talk continuous speech recognition. Another feature of the system is Dynamic Optima, which computerizes mammography functions.

The Medical College of Virginia Hospitals is a teaching and research hospital whose department of radiology performs 225,000 examinations a year. Implementation of the system included 140 RadPlus stations, Dynamic Talk continuous speech recognition modules, Dynamic Optima mammography management system, and other functions.