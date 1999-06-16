Siemens Receives Clearance for Flat-Panel X-Ray Detector

Siemens Medical Systems, Inc. (Iselin, NJ) says it has received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its digital flat-panel X-ray detector systems. The products, which will soon be released for sale, are expected to provide the benefits associated with digital imaging, including faster imaging and improved image resolution, as well as financial benefits.

"Flat-panel technology provides countless advantages for general radiography. It simplifies logistics in radiology departments, increases efficiency, speeds up the workflow and provides excellent images within seconds," said Tim Ketchmark, AX division manager, Siemens Medical Systems.

Siemens flat-panel detector, called the Pixium 4600 detector, is based on amorphous silicon technology and replaces the traditional X-ray bucky in radiographic tables and wall stands. The Pixium 4600 is said to have an active matrix of 43 x 43 cm (17 x 17 in.), containing a total of 3000 x 3000 pixels. There are a total of nine million pixels which generate an 18 MB data volume with a 12-bit data depth, several times greater than that of a CT or MR image.

The Siemens digital chest and radiographic table detector systems include the radiographic equipment, flat-panel detector, and workstation operated through a Windows NT-based user interface that handles both detector and generator.