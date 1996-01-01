Space Management Systems Source: Skytron

Skytrons line of space management systems for dispensing overhead medical gas and utilities includes fixed column, box-type arm systems, equipment carrier systems, twin-arm, Dock-It systems and simple monitor carriers. The features that are incorporated into this product line are designed to make it more convenient to position and use in the operating room, and more flexible in meeting user needs as they change over time. The twin-arm system, for example, makes it possible to move equipment packages from room to room, lift them off the floor, position them where needed for surgery, and then move them once again so that flexibility can be maintained in every room.

<%=company%>, 5000 36th St. S.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49512. Tel: 800-759-8766 or 616-957-0500; Fax: 616-957-5053.