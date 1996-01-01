SSI Moves HQ to Carlsbad

Safety Syringes, Inc. (SSI; Oceanside, CA) has moved its corporate headquarters to Carlsbad, CA.

According to Christer Andreasson, SSI CEO, "The new administrative offices and manufacturing plant enable us to meet the needs of our customers well into the future." The new manufacturing facility is located in Chatsworth, CA.

The company manufactures anti-needlestick devices, including UltraSafe Needle Guards for prefilled glass syringes and UltraSafe Injection Systems for prefilled unit dose pharmaceutical cartridges.