Stand-On Scale Source: Scale-Tronix, Inc.

The 5002 Stand-On Scale automatically returns to zero, allowing users to weigh a continuous stream of patients. A "recall" feature retains the last weight reading after the patient has left the scale. Upon pressing the button, the previous weight is displayed and a "Prior Weight" message blinks. In addition, the press of a button allows reweighing while the patient is still on the scale. An audible signal indicates when a patient's weight is stored in the memory.

The scale's ergonomic design is said to be perfectly balanced to roll effortlessly. The low-profile platform remains motionless while weighing and provides accurate weight on any floor surface. Power cords have been eliminated. Battery life is typically one year, or approximately 20,000 weighings. Line power is available on special order.

Specifications:

Accuracy: 1/10 lb (100 gm) Weighing Range: 880 lbs (400 kg) Readout: Digital LED display in pounds and kilograms Power Source: 6 D-size disposable batteries Platform: Low profile 18 in. x 19 ½ in. x 1 ½ in., with heavy-duty rubber wheels Weighing Mechanism: Electronic load cells Wrap-around Handrail: Heavy-duty stainless steel (optional) Computer Capability: RS 232 output (optional)

Scale-Tronix, Inc., 200 E. Post Rd., White Plains, NY 10601. Tel: 800-873-2001 or 914-948-8117; Fax: 914-948-0581.