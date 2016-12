Sterile Packs

Custom-specific, sterile packs are available for operating rooms, obstetrics departments, cardiac catherization labs, and emergency rooms. The sterile procedure-specific packs allow institutions to run more efficiently and eliminate process steps in purchasing, material handling, inventory, and accounting during clinical procedure setup.

Allegiance, 1240 Waukegan Rd., Megaw Park, IL 60085. Phone: 800-964-5227; Fax: 847-785-2465.