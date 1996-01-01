Tenet Changes Leaders in Southern California Region

Various executives in the Southern California region of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Santa Barbara, CA) have been promoted.

Gustavo Valdespino has been named vice president of the Los Angeles County Market, which includes 11 hospitals. He had joined the company in 1982 and was most recently the CEO for three Tenet hospitals in the Long Beach area. His predecessor, Lee Domanico, will now serve the company as senior vice president of the company's Pennsylvania region.

Kenneth K. Westbrook moved up to senior vice president of the Orange County Market and will be in charge of the 12 hospitals there.

Barry A. Wolfman has been promoted to senior vice president of the Quad Counties Market, which includes 11 hospitals in Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties, as well as Lake Mead Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

"These leadership changes will enable us to further focus on the growth and development of our critically important Southern California network," said Neil M. Sorrentino, executive vice president of Tenet's Western Division.