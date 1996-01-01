Therapeutic Mattress Source: Comfortex, Inc.

The New Life polymer mattress, part of the Millennium line of therapeutic surfaces, features softer sections at both ends to protect the sensitive shoulder and heel areas. Suitable for acute and sub-acute patient care, it has firm transfer edges for helping patients get in or out of bed safer and easier. Although it has the soft feel of a down quilt, the mattress has greater supportive capabilities and retains this support factor for more than 15 years, according to the supplier.

Comfortex, Inc., P.O. Box 850, Winona MN, 55987-0850. Tel: 800-445-4007; Fax: 507-454-6581.