Kimberly-Clark Corporationfrom Hydroknit fast-absorbing material, this soft, cloth-like, single-use towel is designed as an effective replacement for cotton huck towels. Its multiple applications include cushioning instruments during sterilization, transportation and storage. The absorbent tray liner also helps prevent tearing and abrasion of sterilization wrap when used between the wrap and tray corners.

These low-lint tray liners absorb almost twice as much water per unit weight as cotton towels and five times their own weight. High absorbency assists in wicking away excessive moisture during steam sterilization and drying of instrument sets, basins and trays. They can be used as general-purpose towels in the Operating Room, Sterile Processing Department, and throughout the healthcare facility.

