Wagner and Maples Appointed VPs of MedPlus

Thomas Wagner and James Maples have been named vice president of strategic planning and vice president of professional services, respectively, for MedPlus, Inc. (Cinicnnati).

Wagner had been CTO of DiaLogos Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of MedPlus. As VP of strategic planning, he will oversee technology assessments, product research, market trends, and competitive analysis.

Maples came to the company from Cincom, where he was a director of professional services and product support. He will be in charge of integration services, customer services and support, project management and training in the company's healthcare solutions department, which includes the ChartMaxx Enterprise-wide Patient Record System and OptiMaxx Archival System products.

MedPlus manufactures software and service solutions to help healthcare organizations.