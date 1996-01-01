The Dale Abdominal Binder is designed to encourage earlier patient ambulation, enhance pulmonary function, and alleviate incisional pain. The binder features stretch panels combined with a Velcro fastener for postoperative abdominal support. It is made entirely from a unique stretch material that distributes compression more evenly around the abdomen. The Velcro closure can be secured at any point along its circumference for better patient fit. The latex-free binder also features a paneled construction that allows full range of motion, but only moves in one direction to prevent riding, roping, and folding over.
