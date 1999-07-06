Agreements Move Healthcare System Closer for Western Pennsylvania

Formal agreements were signed between the Western Pennsylvania Healthcare System (WPHS), Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), and Allegheny University Medical Centers (AUMC) and the Allegheny Health, Education and Research Foundation (AHERF) Bankruptcy Trustee, and the Unsecured Creditors Committee. The agreements bring three of the region's health care organizations closer to establishing a new health care system for western Pennsylvania, according to a release from WPHS.

The formal agreements signed included an affiliation agreement between WPHS, AGH, and AUMC; along with a settlement agreement with the AHERF Bankruptcy Trustee and Unsecured Creditors Committee which releases AGH and AUMC from liability for claims arising out of the AHERF bankruptcy.

As the next step in the transaction process, the proposed creation of the new health care system that includes WPHS, AGH, and AUMC will be presented to the Bankruptcy Court, the Pennsylvania Attorney General, and the Orphans' Court for approval.

The proposed new health system will serve Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. It will include two tertiary hospitals, The Western Pennsylvania Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital, both in Pittsburgh; and four community hospitals, Allegheny Valley Hospital (Natrona Heights, PA), Canonsburg General Hospital in Washington County, Forbes Regional Hospital (Monroeville, PA), and Suburban General Hospital (Bellevue, PA). The new system will also include Forbes Nursing Center and Forbes Hospice, both in Pittsburgh, and physicians with offices located throughout the region. It will employ 13,331 individuals and will contain 2,220 beds, according to WPHS.