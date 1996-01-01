Allegiance

At Allegiance Corporation, everything we do has one ultimate purpose: to help health care providers fulfill their mission of caring for patients. We strive to serve our customers in ways they need, want and value.

Through its subsidiaries, Allegiance is America's leading provider of health-care products and cost-management services needed by hospitals, laboratories and others in health care. The company manufactures many of the products it markets, while others come from leading health and medical companies around the world. We also provide a range of integrated services such as clinical and productivity consulting, procedure-based supply packaging, just-in-time delivery and other services that help medical professionals control costs and improve quality in patient care.