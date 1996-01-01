Antimicrobial Skin Cleanser Source: Bard Medical Division, C.R. Bard, Inc.

Hygiene 1 Foam is a high-foaming, antimicrobial skin cleanser in a non-aerosol squeeze bottle. It is formulated with surfactants to emulsify and remove feces, emesis, and urine. The cleanser can also be used for no-rinse body cleansing. It exhibits exceptional topical deodorizing properties, according to the supplier.

Foam is applied to the affected area, where it should stand for 10 seconds to maximize deodorization. Then the area is wiped completely clean with a wet, warm, wash cloth and dried thoroughly.

Bard Medical Division, C.R. Bard, Inc., 8195 Industrial Blvd., Covington, GA 30014. Tel: 800-526-4455; Fax: 800-852-1339.