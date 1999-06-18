APIC Sails into Baltimore

By: Louis Pilla

Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor area is the site for the upcoming 26th annual Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) conference, scheduled to take place June 20 to 24. Some 2,500 to 3,000 attendees are expected.

The four-day event will feature a keynote from Julie Gerberding, MD, director of the CDC's Hospital Infections Program, on charting the course for infection control and epidemiology. Symposia are scheduled to address the topics of bioterrorism and positioning the infection control professional for the future. Other sessions will cover such areas as state-of-the art practice of disinfection and sterilization, and a point/counterpoint debate on reprocessing and reuse of disposables.

The conference will also feature various learning tracks, including: antimicrobial resistance, infectious diseases, evolving infection control practice, high-risk populations, and building value into infection control programs.

An exhibit hall will offer displays from some 145 exhibitors. Among the companies scheduled to exhibit: 3M Healthcare, Alaris Medical Systems, Allegiance Healthcare Corp., B. Braun/McGaw, Johnson & Johnson, Kendall Healthcare, Regent Medical, and Steris Corp.

