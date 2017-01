aseptic packaging, polyethelene resin, seal machines, injectables manufacturing, sterile packaging Source: Automatic Liquid Packaging, Inc.

Automatic Liquid Packaging is conveniently located approximately 60 miles northwest of Chicago in Woodstock, IL.. Our modern facility produces a wide range of product lines and container configurations for sterile liquid packaging. If you have a new concept to be developed, need prototypes for test marketing or require redesign of an existing product, you will find our engineering and design staff the most experienced in the industry.

ALP has the expertise born from 25 years of experience to take your product from concept to market. Since all major operations at ALP are in-house or at Weiler Engineering, located 45 miles southeast of ALP, we have greater flexibility in meeting your manufacturing and delivery schedules.

We would welcome your visit to our facilities to discuss individual program requirements. Our professional staff is available to review how Blow/Fill/Seal technology can be profitably applied to your product.