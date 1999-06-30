Balanced Budget Act Cuts to Sting Hospital Finances

The Balanced Budget Act of 1997 (BBA) could drive hospital profit margins from current levels of five percent to less than zero by 2002, according to a new report. What's more, BBA-mandated cuts in Medicare spending could create significant geographic disparities in hospital profits, with hospitals on the East and West Coasts being most at risk.

These findings are from "The BBA and a Guide to Hospital Performance," published by HCIA, a Baltimore, MD-based healthcare data analysis firm. The publication is said to be the first HCIA study using fiscal year 1998 hospital financial data to project how factors like cost of living and patient severity of illness will affect hospitals' ability to control costs, charges, and lengths of stay. The new study uses data from more than 3,700 hospitals.

"The findings culled from our updated study clearly show that the impact of the BBA is now expected to be worse than originally predicted," suggested HCIA Senior Vice President John Morrow.

Separate sections of the study are devoted to each of the nine U.S. census divisions and compare facilities' financial health in nearly 100 top metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), HCIA says. Additional analyses examine how these facilities can maintain competitive business practices in light of various market influences.

According to the report, East and West Coast hospitals will be most affected by the BBA's policies. In an ironic twist, many of the hospitals that may face the greatest danger are those that currently excel at controlling costs and charges. These hospitals may end up unprofitable because they already have squeezed all the inefficiencies out of their cost and pricing policies. Hospitals in the south central U.S. could also be harmed, but appear more prepared to handle the reimbursement cuts. Large MSAs that appear most in danger include Denver, Boston, Atlanta, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Seattle, HCIA indicates.

"Hospitals will survive these cuts, but we may begin to see higher direct costs for corporate health plans, poorer service for seniors, and less investment and expansion in local communities," says Morrow.