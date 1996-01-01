Ballard Medical Products acquires Endotracheal Suction Catheter Patents

Ballard Medical Products (Draper, UT) announced that it has acquired a portfolio of patents covering endotracheal suction catheter inventions of Professor Walter J. Jinotti of New Brunswick, N.J., together with related manufacturing equipment and other assets of University Medical Products Inc. (Somerset, N.J.).

Dale H. Ballard, president and chief executive officer of Ballard, stated, "We believe that Professor Jinotti's technology will enable Ballard to make further improvements to our Trach Care family of endotracheal suction products.''

Effective June 15, Ballard and Jinotti closed the purchase and sale of the patents and related assets for an undisclosed amount.