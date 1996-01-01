Byram Purchases Canada's Healthcare Products

Byram Healthcare Centers, Inc. (Greenwich, CT) bought Canada's Healthcare Products, Inc (Indianapolis, IN) on April 30. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Canada's Healthcare Products provides disposable medical supplies to home patients in Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. Byram manufactures products for the treatment and care of diabetes, ostomy, urology/incontinence and wound care. The company also provides order processing, inventory management, utilization management, distribution, and billing of 6,000 disposable medical supply products.

"The acquisition is an important step in our continuing growth and acquisition strategy," said Raymond H. Noeker, CEO of Byram.