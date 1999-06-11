Cardinal Health Acquires Enright and PHARMACISTS:prn

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Dublin, OH) purchased the Enright Group (Richmond, VA) and PHARMACISTS:prn (Norwood, MA).

The Enright Group is a pharmacy practice consulting service, with specialization in medication-use process effectiveness, pharmacy automation, and pharmacy skills. Founder Sharon Murphy Enright will remain president. PHARMACISTS:prn is a pharmacy-staffing service which provides clients with registered pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. It was founded in 1987 by Mark C. and Beth Leney; Mark will remain as president.

"The acquisitions are designed to help Cardinal customers improve their pharmacy services," said Bruce D. McWhinney, corporate vice president of Quality and Pharmacy Practice.

Cardinal Health provides a range of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.