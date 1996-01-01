Colorado MEDtech Announces Increased Orders for Y2K Compliance Service

Colorado MEDtech Inc. (Boulder, CO), a medical products and outsourcing services company, has announced that its BioMed Y2K, Inc. subsidiary has received orders totaling more than four million dollars from healthcare providers to assist them in evaluating medical devices for Year 2000 compliance. BioMed says it has been selected by facilities such as the U.S. Virgin Islands Hospitals and University Hospital (Denver). It has also established various alliances with information technology firms, including PRC Inc. and Century Services Inc. to provide complementary Y2K services.

"We are pleased to have been chosen as the preferred Y2K solutions provider for this distinguished group of healthcare providers and institutions," said John V. Atanasoff, president and CEO of Colorado MEDtech. "Our proprietary database for Y2K compliance reviews now consists of over 18,000 unique medical devices. In addition, we have added services for Y2K testing and contingency planning."

The firm's BioMed Y2K One offers a combination of tools and services to support healthcare institutions' efforts to establish Y2K compliance for their biomedical devices. The company's offering includes: