computer software, software design, OSHA compliance, employee training, safety software, automation

Vivid Concepts develops standard and custom computer-based training software and was one of the first companies to develop the interactive computer-based training technology. Because of this, Vivid has many years of successful experience in heavily regulated environments such as government facilities and hazardous waste sites.
"We challenge you to find an easier, more efficient, and more affordable way to provide employee safety, health, & human resource training! We GUARANTEE to be the best...and stand behind it with our 30-day money back GUARANTEE!" - Rick Locke, President, Vivid Concepts, Inc.