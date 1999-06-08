Diebold, Inc. Launches Materials Management Solution

Diebold, Inc. (North Canton, OH) has introduced SupplySource Plus, a materials management solution that it says will provide tighter control of supplies, a more streamlined materials management distribution process and the ability to capture charges on a patient-by-patient basis. The product is scheduled to be available in the fourth quarter of 1999, the company says.

"SupplySource Plus developed as a natural extension of our MedSelect automated pharmacy distribution system," said Bonnie Kramer, product manager, MedSelect Systems division in a statement. "As we talked with healthcare facilities, we realized that many of the cost-efficiencies we achieve with MedSelect in the pharmaceutical environment could be translated over to the non-pharmaceutical supply environment."

SupplySource Plus consists of both hardware and software. The SupplySource tower is a large capacity cabinet, accessed through a display terminal, which uses a touch screen user interface. The SupplySource Plus system is monitored and controlled through the SupplySource control center with the MedSelect Examiner report writer.

Additional software components include a dedicated SupplySource database; an interface engine with the ability to provide real-time communication with suppliers; and interfaces with ADT and billing systems. Customers already using the MedSelect system can benefit from the fact that the SupplySource database can reside on the same server as the MedSelect database, eliminating the purchase of an additional server.

SupplySource Plus offers two dispensing features, "Take It" and "Find It," the company says. When a supply is needed, an authorized staff member logs in to the cabinet via a swipe card. Using the touch-screen display terminal, the staff member selects the appropriate patient name and presses the "Take It" button, which automatically releases the locked door. The staff member opens the door where the supplies are located and removes the supplies from the color-coded shelves. For each supply taken, the user indicates the quantity. The staff member then logs out, which locks the cabinet doors. The SupplySource Plus system captures the transaction and forwards the charge information through the billing interface. The "Find It" dispensing feature works in a similar manner, but helps the user locate the supply. Information from each terminal can be viewed at the control center so that distribution personnel know when an item should be restocked.