Garren Joins Safeskin as Senior VP and General Counsel

Bruce Garren has been named senior vice president and general counsel of Safeskin Corp. (San Diego, CA).

Garren had been vice president and general counsel of Tambrands, Inc., where he was in charge of corporate legal matters like mergers and acquisitions; international, FDA, FTC, SEC, intellectual property; product litigation; securities litigation; and real estate.

He obtained his bachelor's degree from Antioch College and his law degree from Cornell Law School.

"We look forward to Bruce strengthening Safeskin's management team," said Richard Jaffe, chairman, president and CEO of Safeskin.

The company manufactures disposable latex and synthetic examination gloves for the U.S.