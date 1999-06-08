GE Marquette Installs 600th CIS

GE Marquette Medical Systems (Milwaukee) will install its 600th QS5 Clinical Information System, a centralized source of patient data from both the labor and delivery units and intensive care units, in the Johns Hopkins Health System.

"The system provides clinicians with 'one-stop' access to clinical information from several monitors and peripheral devices at multiple sites," said Dr. Fred Robertson, president and CEO of GE Marquette. The QS5 has been in use for more than 15 years. The company recently added a Medication Administration and Recording Application to the product, which helps organize the order entry of medications, fluids and infusions.

The system also features a scalable database, which allows a facility to use the system in a variety of environments and adapt it to different situations.

GE Marquette Medical Systems is a provider of medical diagnostic equipment and services, including diagnostic cardiology, patient monitoring and integration of clinical information.